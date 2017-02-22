Oh, what a night!

Saturday was a great night to be a Clear Lake Lions fan, as the girls basketball team earned a trip to State and Clear Lake senior Ryan Leisure became the schools’ first three-time state champion. The basketball team will be making its third trip to Des Moines in the last four years and will play Pocahontas Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. Leisure, top ranked at 145-pounds and undefeated all season, became one of fewer than 100 Iowa wrestlers to win three titles, and he did it in dominating style. He ends his high school career with a record of 170-6 and has already set his sights on continuing his success at Iowa State University.-Reporter photos.