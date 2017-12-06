Officers team up with kids for Christmas shopping

Clear Lake Police Officer Marc Kappmeyer was reminded in smiles Monday about why he chose a career in law enforcement.

“It’s all about helping the community- that’s why we all do it,” said Kappmeyer as he waited for young students to arrive at Larson’s Mercantile for the annual Shop with a Police Officer event. Kappmeyer, along with other members of the Police Benevolence Association, helped 20 students from Clear Creek Elementary and 10 from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Elementary School in the two night affair.