New local dining experience serves up unique decor

Good food, with a side of one-of-a-kind musical artifacts, is now being served up in Clear Lake.

The Surf Ballroom & Museum and MNG Restaurant Corp. have collaborated to create a Clear Lake dining experience unlike any other.

The Surf District Rock ‘n Roll Grill is located in the former District 619 Restaurant building, just north of the Surf Ballroom. The newly remodeled restaurant has a Rock ‘n Roll themed atmosphere featuring music and memorabilia from artists who have performed at the Surf Ballroom.

Laurie Lietz, executive director of the Surf Ballroom explained the Surf had been exploring concepts to find additional ways to showcase the many artifacts in its archives, as well as to further tell the story of the Surf and its history. The concept of a Rock and Roll themed dining experience seemed like a natural fit for the organization.

“Since we became a non-profit (in the 1990s) we took it upon ourselves to collect artifacts from artists who came through and take photos of every act without really having a plan for them,” explained Lietz. “We felt it was our duty to continue to record the Surf’s history.”

With the exception of one artifact (a guitar and top hat provided by rocker Slash), none of the memorabilia on display at the Surf District Rock ’n Roll Grill has been previously displayed at the Surf. Approximately 75 items are on display; pieces may be rotated in and out of the restaurant periodically.

Those dining will enjoy seeing photos and memorabilia provided by more recent Surf Ballroom acts, ranging from Alice Cooper, to Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Willie Nelson, to name a few.

Surf District Rock ‘n Roll Grill Owner Grant Maulsby says the décor, atmosphere and menu chosen for the restaurant compliment the already great dining offerings available in Clear Lake. The business offers a varied menu ranging from onion rings and pretzel bites with beer cheese dip appetizers, to burgers and wraps, and even steaks. The meals are complimented by a full bar.

MNG Restaurant Corp. will own and operate the business and will showcase a portion of the Surf’s memorabilia through a licensing agreement. The restaurant seats 134 and has a capacity of 190.

One aspect of the decor which locals and regular visitors to the site may recognize is a montage of the faces of famous musical

