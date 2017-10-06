NEW FOOTBALL START TIMES FOR BOTH CL AND GHV

NEW START TIMES FOR BOTH SCHOOLS

BOTH KICKOFFS AT 6pm!

Clear Lake Lions Football will be hosting Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will be hosting Crestwood, Cresco TONIGHT!!

Photos from BOTH games will be in next weeks Clear Lake Mirror Reporter and on our Website.

NOTE: Also tonight Clear Lake will have there '17-'18 Clear Lake Lions Coaches vs. Cancer Football Game. Join ‎‎Clear Lake Lions Coaches vs. Cancer TONIGHT night at Lions Field as we come together to FIGHT cancer. This game is a “PINK OUT”. Below are some highlights for tomorrow night’s game:

PRE GAME:

- Look out for our table as you enter the game. We will be selling pink & gold paw print face stickers, answering questions, accepting donations, and taking shirt orders for Lions Volleyball vs. Cancer on 10/12. (We will use the same shirts all year, for all sports.)