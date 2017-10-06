NEW FOOTBALL START TIMES FOR BOTH CL AND GHV

NEW START TIMES FOR BOTH SCHOOLS
BOTH KICKOFFS AT 6pm!
Clear Lake Lions Football will be hosting Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will be hosting Crestwood, Cresco TONIGHT!!
Photos from BOTH games will be in next weeks Clear Lake Mirror Reporter and on our Website.
NOTE: Also tonight Clear Lake will have there '17-'18 Clear Lake Lions Coaches vs. Cancer Football Game. JoinTONIGHT night at Lions Field as we come together to FIGHT cancer. This game is a “PINK OUT”. Below are some highlights for tomorrow night’s game:
PRE GAME:
- Look out for our table as you enter the game. We will be selling pink & gold paw print face stickers, answering questions, accepting donations, and taking shirt orders for Lions Volleyball vs. Cancer on 10/12. (We will use the same shirts all year, for all sports.)
- Your back 2 back state champion Lions Dance team will be performing a special “Coaches Vs. Cancer” themed routine.
- After the national anthem: We will observe a BUCKET RUN through the stands for donations. This is our biggest fundraiser, so bring your dollars and change!
Listen throughout the game for cancer facts and use them as inspiration to help us continue fighting back to cancer. Use them as reminders to practice a healthy lifestyle and maintain regular checkups and screenings. WE ARE TOUGHER THAN CANCER AND STRONGER TOGETHER!
Thank you to the young men, women, coaches, and administration at Clear Lake High School for their time and dedication to this important cause. Thank you to Theiss Shirts and Dazzle Me Couture Fundraising for their donations.
For more info on how you can be involved visit www.cancer.org, American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo..., or email Steve.Lovik@Cancer.org