New fire truck arrives in Clear Lake

New fire truck arrives in Clear Lake

(Above) Clear Lake’s new 2018 Toyne Pumper Truck, “Engine 2”

Firefighter Shawn Puttman gets a look at Engine 2 controls, as explained by Fire Chief Doug Meyers.-Reporter photos by Chris Barragy.

Clear Lake firefighters will soon have a new tool at their disposal to increase safety for the public, as well as themselves.

On Friday a new pumper truck, designed to the specifications of the department, arrived in Clear Lake.  It was manufactured by Toyne Fire Apparatus in Bredam, Iowa.

Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers says over the next few weeks the truck will be equipped with necessary tools and firefighters will be trained to operate the vehicle and become acquainted with its many features.

Among the many features of “Engine 2” are the ability to take the large rig into areas requiring all-wheel drive and enhanced controls and gauges for pumping water.

The department hopes to have Engine 2 in service in early February.

