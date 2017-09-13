The Clear Lake Fire Department held a program Tuesday to help the public “Never Forget” the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Retired Marine Corps veteran Bill Salier, of Nora Springs, Iowa was the guest speaker. He told approximately 300 people gathered at the fire station that in addition to remembering and honoring the memory of Sept. 11, we should recognize all those who respond in times of crisis in many ways. Firefighter Jim Finstad closed the program by encouraging the public to spend time-- and even touch-- the memorial featuring a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. “We were given the steel with the direction that it needed to be shared and experienced. It was designed with that in mind.”