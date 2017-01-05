National news hits close to home in 2016

(Above) Donald Trump signed posters and spent a few minutes with those at the Surf prior to getting back on the campaign trail in January 2016.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Clear Lake was, indeed, a microcosm of the nation during 2016.

National politics dominated headlines and photo opportunities early, as presidential hopefuls stumped here; we expressed our appreciation and support to our police officers in the wake of ambush killings elsewhere; and we applauded and thanked those who decided to step down from their positions in the community, while welcoming the next generation of leaders.

As we begin 2017, the Mirror-Reporter takes a look back at the stories which provided major headlines in Clear Lake in 2016.

#1 Who knew?

How many believed Donald Trump would today be our President-Elect when he stopped in Clear Lake in January 2016? Trump, who will be inaugurated Jan. 20, was confident he would win the Iowa caucus when he spoke before a capacity crowd at the Surf Ballroom on Jan. 9.

Although protesters had been a regular occurrence at Trump events, there were none inside or outside of the Surf.

“The silent majority that they say I have struck a chord with is the noisy majority. We’re all angry at what’s going on, but we want to get it fixed - and we will. We’re on the cusp of something that’s so great,” said Trump.

Trump often referred to his business experience and commitment to strengthening the military, stopping illegal immigration as reasons Iowans should vote for him.

Trump, of course, did not win the Iowa Caucus, but he did win the state on election night, helping him to capture the top office.

#2 School leadership changes

Doug R. Gee was named as the Clear Lake School District Superintendent of Schools in March. After receiving public comment and discussing the possibility of discontinuing the superintendent sharing agreement for a year, the School Board began to more fervently discuss making a change. In early December 2015 it voted unanimously to terminate a sharing agreement with Mason City Schools and employ its own superintendent in the 2016-17 school year. Anita Micich had served as superintendent of the Clear Lake School District on a shared basis with the Mason City School District since the 2010-11 school year. Micich was to be solely employed by Mason City in 2016-17, but that District School Board ultimately chose to remove Micich from the position and employed an interim superintendent until naming a new leader in late 2016.

Gee, who was a shared superintendent at Boyer Valley and Woodbine Community Schools in Iowa, was among 19 candidates for the Clear Lake Superintendent position.

A longtime member of the Clear Lake Community School System was named as the new principal for Clear Creek/Sunset Elementary. Student and Family Services Coordinator Sally Duesenberg was chosen to succeed retiring principal Mike Barkley in the 2016-17 school year.

Duesenberg started her career in education as a para-educator, then returned to college to earn a degree in elementary and special education. She spent nine years working in special education at Clear Lake Middle School before becoming the district’s first Student and Family Services Coordinator for grades kindergarten to 12 seven years previously.

In April, Barkley was honored for his 22 years of service to the district. During his tenure, Barkley helped to bring Sunset and Lincoln Elementary Schools together, assisted in the planning and overseeing the construction of Clear Creek, starting all-day, everyday kindergarten and preschool.

#3 Mason City controversy comes to CL

In April and May, Clear Lake city officials were pushed to demonstrate their concern about a pork processing facility potentially coming to Mason City. About a dozen persons opposed to the announcement that Prestage Foods of Iowa would build a $240,000 million plant where as many as 10,000 pigs would be processed daily urged the Council to pass

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition