The Muskie opens under new ownership

by Alli Weaver

Located in Ventura, The Muskie Lounge has been up and running for 42 summers, but this year, change is in the air.

The Muskie Lounge opened for business once again on May 3. However, longtime owner, Richard Berry, passed away in December of 2016, leaving the business to his niece, LuAnn Hejlik, and her husband, Craig.

After serving as manager of the Muskie Lounge for five years, Hejlik has no worries about the ownership switch. LuAnn and Craig consider themselves to be do-it-all owners. From managing and keeping records, to waiting tables and cooking, this couple plans to do it all.

“We’re very fortunate to get the place,” Craig said.

Remodeling of the kitchen, upstairs, and some of the bathrooms occurred during the winter. After about 40 years, the kitchen got some much needed work, according to LuAnn.

“We’re keeping the place the same only better,” she added.

The couple intends to keep Richard Berry’s style in mind in the minor remodeling process. With only slight changes to the menu, and necessary renovations, Craig said they’re “just tweaking it a bit. We just want to make sure that we have the highest level of quality for our customers.”

“It will always be the Muskie Lounge,” LuAnn said.

Since this summer’s opening, the Muskie Lounge has already been quite successful, according to the Hejliks. Rain or shine, the establishment is off to another great start, the couple said.

“Our goal is to keep ‘em coming and a lot more coming,” Craig said.

The Hejliks look forward to events such as RAGBRAI, the Fourth of July, and the annual car show to frequent their business this summer.

“We’re excited to have all of our regulars back and to meet new people,” LuAnn said.

The restaurant will be open until mid to late September this year, seven nights a week; lunch will be available on the weekends.

The Muskie Lounge is still hiring for the summer.