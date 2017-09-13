Motorcycle accident claims life of Clear Lake man

A 26-year-old Clear Lake man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle accident Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the area of 270th Street and Eagle Avenue. Upon arrival they found that the vehicles belonged to friends of a missing person, who had not been seen since Saturday night, Sept. 2, or Sunday, Sept. 3. Deputies assisted in a search of the area and located a single vehicle motorcycle accident at about 9:33 p.m.

The driver, Nathan Lee Higgins, of Clear Lake, was found dead at the scene.

The cause off the accident is under investigation by Sheriff’s Deputies and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Clear Lake Fire Department and Mason City Fire Medics.

Nathan Higgins’ obituary appears on page 3.