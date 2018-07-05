Misuse of city waste site could lead to citations, loss of service

The City of Clear Lake may reconsider its recycling drop-off service if excessive littering continues at the site.

City Administrator Scott Flory posted a photo Thursday of the city’s Yard Waste Disposal Site located near the Public Works Building on 2nd Avenue South. The photo shows cardboard boxes piled outside of a recycling bin and scattered in the area.

Flory noted the receptacle for cardboard had plenty of capacity for additional cardboard.

“The City has the boxes dumped almost daily. This is a service for the residents of Clear Lake. If this pattern continues, the service will be discontinued,” warned Flory.

In addition, he said the police department will be monitoring the situation and issuing