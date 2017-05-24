Mirror-Reporter welcomes summer intern

Please, join us in welcoming Alli Weaver as our summer intern at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter.

Alli will be a sophomore at Iowa State University in the fall, double-majoring in Journalism and Political Science. During the school year, Alli is a reporter for the Iowa State Daily, and she decided to apply for this position in order to continue learning and growing her journalistic skills.

Ever a music enthusiast, Alli also plans to continue singing and playing her guitar, piano, and saxophone during her summer in Clear Lake.

With aspirations of becoming a politics reporter and author, she hopes to attend either graduate or law school upon her graduation from Iowa State, and flying off to someplace warm.

Although Alli is a native of Hudson, Iowa, she is also very familiar with Clear Lake, having spent many summers in the area with her family. She looks forward to spending her vacation in Clear Lake, and informing readers of some of the exciting summer events that will take place.

You might see Alli at town events, City Council meetings, the Mirror-Reporter office, or at a local coffee shop, drinking her daily iced caramel latte, so don’t hesitate to say hello!