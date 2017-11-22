Miller finds fountain of youth through recreation

Many figure skaters would concur that the peak of their athleticism was reached at a young age. However, for Ken Miller, it was age 60.

Miller, who grew up in Clear Lake and graduated high school here in 1946, has been named this year’s Recreator of the Year in Fort Collins, Colo.

Miller entered his first figure skating competition when he was 60-years-old. Now, at age 89, his resume includes competing in more than 100 events and winning 92 gold medals, 14 silver medals, and three bronze medals for his self-choreographed routines. He has competed throughout the United States, including alluring cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Most medals were received at Nationals, and two gold medals at Worlds. He represented EPIC/Fort Collins 47 times. He has performed solo, as a duo, and with groups in ice shows.