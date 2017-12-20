Merry Christmas to all! 28th annual Giving Tree needs are met

Christmas spirit has filled the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter office. Over the last few weeks approximately 190 gifts have left the newspaper office, thanks to the generosity of many.

The 28th annual Giving Tree, filled with ornaments representing 64 families, was a success. All of the ornaments were chosen from the tree and gifts helping to fill the needs — along with some extra goodies— were collected. Only a few gifts remain to be distributed and that will be accomplished before Christmas.

Thanks to those who helped and a Merry Christmas to all!