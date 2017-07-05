MasterChef competitor will open bakery business here

(Above) Bread and Buttercréme Patisserie-Eatery owner Cassie Peterson and head baker

McCayla Welp.-Reporter photo.

by Alli Weaver

Clear Lake’s very own MasterChef participant, Cassie Peterson, hopes to make gourmet dining and high-end baked goods accessible and unintimidating at her new Bread and Buttercréme Patisserie-Eatery.

The Clear Lake native will be opening the bakery-restaurant hybrid at 444 North Shore Drive, formerly known as Sips, near the Surf Ballroom.

According to Peterson, the community was very supportive of her after her time on MasterChef, and she seeks to repay them by “giving them what they want.”

“I want to bring something to Clear Lake that they don’t already have,” Peterson said.

Cassie and her partner, Davin McLeod, will be purchasing the building from Dick Hayes and making it their own, adding a cake lab and their own personal flare. They plan to complete these renovations in the fall.

“It will still be, kind of, the same awesome environment that you got from Sips, but we’re making it primarily daytime focused,” Peterson said. They will still be open on Surf con-