Marine Corps veteran strengthened by service

(Above) United States Marine Corps Veteran Eldon Vine shared his experiences in the Korean War to a large audience gathered at the V.F.W. Sunday.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Eldon Vine treasurers a small wooden replica of a Corsair plane which he became all too familiar with during his service during the Korean War.

“I never flew one, but I loved them dearly,” said the former Clear Lake High School teacher and proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. “They came down at a most crucial time and dropped a thousand pounds of TNT. The enemy was gone and we made it through the night.”

Vine detailed stories from his service, ranging from somber to lighthearted, during special programming held Sunday at Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868. Educator