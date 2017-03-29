Man yielding weapon damages CLPD squad cars after arrest

A Clear Lake man is in jail following a domestic altercation and resisting arrest, ultimately causing damage to two Clear Lake Police Department squad cars.

On Sunday, March 26, at 7:20 p.m., Clear Lake police officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of 12th Avenue North on a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they located the victim and conducted an investigation. The suspect, Rusty Lee Thorngren, 28, of Clear Lake, was alleged to have assaulted the victim after an argument. Thorngren was also reported to have armed himself with an edged weapon after the initial assault and damaged the victim’s vehicle.

Officers arrested Thorngren on domestic abuse.

Once in custody, Thorngren became resistive and damaged two CLPD squad cars. One squad car window (rear driver’s side) was shattered as a result of Thorngren kicking it while in handcuffs. Damage to the car was estimated around $500. The other police vehicle sustained minor damage.

Thorngren was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Going Armed with Intent and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

Thorngren was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

According to Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth, there were no reported injuries to Thorngren or officers during the arrest. The incident remains under investigation.