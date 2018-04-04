Main Avenue reconstruction planned in 2019 though 2020

Plans to reconstruct Main Avenue, from 14th to 20th Street, were discussed Monday night at the Clear Lake City Council meeting.

City Administrator Scott Flory identified the project as one of the major capital improvement projects in the fiscal year 2019 and 2020 budgets. The estimated cost of construction is $1.9 million.

The City budgeted to begin engineering work on the project in fiscal year 2019 and a professional services agreement has been negotiated with Veenstra & Kimm, from Mason City. The cost of the agreement is not to exceed $134,600.

The proposed project includes the removal of the existing street pavement and a new seven-inch thick paved concrete roadway. The new road will include two 12-foot wide traffic lanes, two five-foot wide bike lanes, and one eight and one-half foot on-street parking lane. Sidewalk construction would also be included.

Underground improvements include: new water main, hydrants, valves, sanitary sewer main, manholes, and services to homes as needed, as well as new storm sewer piping.

The tentative schedule calls for the Council to hold a public hearing about the project in November 2018. The bid letting would be in February 2019. Construction would begin no earlier than mid-July 2019, with completion of the underground improvements by the end of November 2019. Paving improvements will begin in April 2020, with completion by mid-June 2020.