Lightning strikes twice

Another home damaged by fire

For the second time in as many weeks, lightning has been blamed for causing a house fire in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 709 N. 7th St. for a reported structure fire at 7:16 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Clear Lake police were the first on scene and confirmed there was smoke and flames showing from the roofline.

Once on scene, firefighters made entry through the front door and encountered fire in the crawl space to the attic. They were able to knock the fire down quickly, but remained on the scene for about two hours to be sure all hot spots were extinguished.

According to David Sims, of the CLFD, probable cause of the fire was a lightning strike from a severe thunderstorm that was rolling through at the time. The lightning is believed to have energized a telephone line and spread to roofing materials and insulation in the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The owner of the house is Dennis Pals, of Thornton.

Estimated damage is over $15,000.

The CLFD responded with one ladder company, a rescue unit, engine company, two support vehicles, an ambulance, 21 firefighters and two medics. The department was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department, Ventura Fire Department and Alliant Energy.