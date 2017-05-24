Largest street resurfacing project in city history considered

The City of Clear Lake will hold a public hearing June 5 concerning its proposed fiscal year 2018 street resurfacing project— the largest in city history.

Street resurfacing is identified as one of the major capital improvement projects in fiscal year 2018. It will encompass about 63 city blocks, spanning just over four miles.

The city’s engineering firm for the project, Veenstra & Kimm of Mason City, estimates the cost at $1.4 million. The City has allocated $400,000 in fiscal year 2017 and $1 million in 2018 for the project.

City leaders intend to bid, award and construct the project under two separate construction contracts because some of the street segments proposed for resurfacing are on the route which will be used by RAGBRAI riders to local campground facilities. Those segments would need to have construction activities complete prior to July 14 in order for the July 25 RAGBRAI stay in Clear Lake.

The bid letting for contract number one will be June 1, with the second contract bid letting on June 15. The Council would then consider making an award of contract on June 5 and 19 respectively.

Contract 1 involves work on South 12th Street from 4th Avenue South to 9th Avenue South, and on 8th Avenue South from South 12th Street to South 14th Street.

Contract 2 involves the following city blocks: North 9th Street from 7th Avenue North to Highway 18; North 13th Street from 7th Avenue North to Highway 18; North 13th Street from 7th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue NE; North 14th Street from Main to 2nd Avenue North; North 15th Street from Main to 2nd Avenue North; North 3rd Street from 1st Avenue North to 7th Avenue North; North 5th Street from Main to 7th Avenue North; 3rd Avenue North from North 3rd Street to North 8th Street; 4th Avenue North from North Shore Drive to North 5th Street; 5th Avenue North from North Lakeview Drive to 7th Avenue North; North 7th Street from 2nd Avenue North to 7th Avenue North; and South 22nd, 23rd and 24th Street from Main to 2nd Avenue South.