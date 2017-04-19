Lake will host Relay for Life celebration June 2

Finnegan named Honorary Chairman, Whitesidewalls will perform

Relay For Life, the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will take on a decidedly Clear Lake flavor this year. The June 2 event will be based at Clear Lake City Park and its honorary chairman is Mike Finnegan, from Clear Lake.

Finnegan, who is the owner/publisher of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2016. In June he underwent surgery to remove his prostate and today considers himself a cancer survivor.

“I consider myself blessed because my doctors found my cancer in its early stages and were able to contain it to the prostate.” He went on to say he is a prime example of the importance of doing a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test regularly and knowing what your options are. PSA is a substance produced by the prostate gland. Elevated PSA levels may indicate prostate cancer, a noncancerous condition such as prostatitis, or an enlarged prostate.

“The American Cancer Society’s mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” shared Collen Snyder, another Clear Laker who co-chairs the event with Diane Dennler.

She explained this year’s Relay will be much different from others.

“In the beginning, the Relay was an over night event; as the years have passed the hours have changed from over night to late afternoon to midnight, then late morning to early evening and now this year it is a four-hour celebration,” said Snyder.

With the theme “Celebrating Today AND Tomorrow,” this year’s Relay for Life will still include opening ceremonies starting at 6 p.m., with speakers and spotlight sponsors followed by the Survivors Lap and then the Caregiver Lap. The entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. and play through the closing ceremonies at 10 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce that The Whitesidewalls will be performing from 7 -10 p.m.,” announced Snyder.

It’s not too late to sign up for Relay For Life of Cerro Gordo County, or make plans to attend. There will be many opportunities that night to con-

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition