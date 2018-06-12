Lake Time Brewery honored for success, expansion

A local business man is being honored for his contributions to Clear Lake’s entrepreneurial ecosytem and recent expansion.

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC recently presented Bob Rolling, of Lake Time Brewery, with its Entrepreneur of the Month honor. Rolling and his wife, Suzy, founded the brewery in 2012. Bob’s interest in craft beer started in 1999 as a homebrewer and really picked up when he was a stay-at-home dad for a year. With some extra time on his hands and a lot of motivation while watching the kids, he began to perfect his home brewing recipes. As his skill increased, he realized that Clear Lake was the natural place for a microbrewery and taproom – and if he didn’t do it, someone else would.

In 2012, Bob enrolled in the Launch & Grow Your Business course at the NIACC Pappajohn Center. “For me,” Bob said, “it was about getting all your ideas and funneling them down into one piece of paper, a business plan. I actually still go back and look at it.” In June 2013, Bob opened Lake Time Brewery as a small batch operation with a modestly sized taproom in downtown Clear Lake. Within five years, the Lake Time taproom was a hit with both locals and tourists alike, and was distributing to 23 counties across northern Iowa and eight counties in the Des Moines/Ames area.

With Lake Time Brewery established as a favorite destination for locals and tourists alike, Bob believed it was time to take the logical next step. His vision was to expand his distribution to include cans as well as kegs, growing from a single barrel operation to a 15-barrel operation with 30 barrel fermenters and a five barrel pilot sys-