Lake teen suspected of burglary turns himself in

A Clear Lake man wanted in connection to a home invasion has turned himself in to law enforcement.

Austin Hasfjord, 18, is one of three suspects accused of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street in Mason City on March 27. The suspects are accused of holding down the occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

Devon Reckner, 19, of Mason City, was arrested four days after the incident and was charged with first degree burglary and possession of burglar tools.

Hasfjord turned himself into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday, June 26. He has been charged with first degree burglary and is being held on $10,000 bond. His court date has been set for Friday, July 7.

The third suspect in the case has not been identified.