Lake students are regional winners in Pappajohn competition; Hauser to State

(Above) (L-R) Jill Kramer, excecutive director of Garner Chamber of Commerce; Doug Morse, NIACC business instructor; TJ Hauser – EcoPits; Samantha Schupanitz – Sami’s Sock Monkeys; Kelley Crane, School Partnership Entrepreneurial Coordinator; Tucker Tusha - Tusha Customs; and Tim Putnam, director of Pappajohn Center.-Submitted photo.

Two Clear Lake students representing North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) competed with great success at the regional level in The Pappajohn Student Entrepreneurial Venture Competition held at NIACC on March 29.

TJ Hauser and Tucker Tusha, along with Sami Schupanitz from Garner, pitched their business ideas to panel members Jill Kramer, executive director of the Hancock County Economic Development; Doug Morse, NIACC business instructor; and Tim Putnam, director of the Pappajohn Center. Students submitted executive summaries using the one-page Business Model Canvas format and financial projections were judged by concept and viability of their business ideas.

Tusha and Schupanitz were awarded $500 as regional winners.

Hauser was selected to move on to the state competition on April 21 at the Pappajohn Higher Education Center in downtown Des Moines and pitch his

