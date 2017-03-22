Lake School Board meetings can now be viewed online

Broadcasts of Clear Lake School Board meetings are now available to the public.

School Board meetings, which are held the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., are streamed live via Facebook Live. For those unable to view at the actual meeting time, they are also available on the District’s Facebook page under videos, or by a link on the School Board page of the District’s website, https://clearlakeschools.org/about/school-board. Scroll to the bottom of the page.

Henry Luker, a Clear Lake High School student who serves as the district’s digital platform manager, said he asked permission to film the board meetings because he didn’t think there was as much community involvement in school board and district affairs as there could be.

“I knew many people were interested in what’s going on in the district, but either didn’t feel attending meetings in person or had Wednesday night plans (church, etc.). The board minutes tell very little in reality. I feel like it will lead to more transparency and accountability among the board and administrators,” said Luker.