Lake business will begin new year with new owner

(Above) (L-R) Flo and Don Hauge, and Linda Ott will be retiring at the end of the year. The business has been purchased by longtime employee Scott Aydelotte and his wife, Michele.-Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

The new year will begin with new ownership at Don’s Auto Body in Clear Lake.

After 45 years, Don and Flo Hauge have sold their business to Scott and Michele Aydelotte.

“We’re keeping the name and the tradition,” said Scott, who has been part of the Don’s Auto Body team since the fall of 1988.

Aside from adding some new equipment, Scott said he intends to follow the business model the Hauges have established in Clear Lake.

“Be honest with people, do a good job and treat your customers right. They’re friends,” said Don when asked what the secret to his success has been.

The Hauges moved to Clear Lake in 1961 following Don’s graduation from body school in Austin, Minn. in 1961. He painted Army planes for Jerry Dwyer at the Mason City Airport for six years before joining Nichols Body Shop in Clear Lake from 1969-74. He opened his own business that year in a building he rented near the present shop he built in 1978 at 304 S. 20th St.

In addition to being a business man, Don and Flo have also teamed to support