K & B Emporium adds something sweet to downtown Clear Lake

(Above) K & B Emporium owner Vicki Sukup, left, and employee Robin Smalley, will cook-up some family favorite sweet treats to feature in the new candy store. -Reporter photo

By Michelle Watson

Downtown Clear Lake just got a little sweeter with the opening of a new candy store in K & B Emporium, 8 N. 4th St. The Sweet Shoppe is located in the back of the store on the main level and offers many tempting treats and specialty gifts.

“We wanted to add an area that is happy and that people will enjoy spending their time in,” said owner Vicki Sukup. “We decided to base the store on what we love, and who doesn’t love candy and balloons?”

Vicki said her father was known as, “The Candy Man.” He made his own butterscotch candies, taffy, caramel apples, toffee and caramels. Vicki said she will be using some of his recipes in the store. Robin Smalley, another member of the K & B Emporium staff, will be making her mother’s truffles and chocolate bark featuring different add-ins.

The store is reminiscent of an old time candy store, complete with candy jars, caramel apples and a glass display case full of chocolate confections. There is also bins full of 5¢ and 10¢ candy, so that parents can give their children a quarter or a dime and they can shop for a treat. There are also healthy snacks available and gluten free options.

Besides the sweets, there are also plenty of treats, including an area for pets. Pet accessories and treats are available for those who want to spoil their pets. The shop also features Cat Studio pillows and glasses that commemorate the state of Iowa. There are also personalized K & B Emporium items.

The Sweet Shoppe also has a special designated area to host children’s parties. Parents can choose from different themes, activities and treat menus to create a personalized birthday for that special, little one.