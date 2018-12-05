It’s Christmas by the Lake weekend- take two

by Marianne Gasaway

For only the second time in its 24-year history, Clear Lake’s Christmas By The Lake festival was postponed due to weather. The celebration will take place this weekend, Dec. 8-9.

“We set a decision time on noon Friday and the forecast on Friday was dire,” said Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Coffey. “For safety sake, we decided it was best to reschedule the event. The last thing we wanted was people being involved in some sort of accident or putting themselves at risk trying to get to Clear Lake for Christmas By The Lake.”

Coffey, who made the decision along with Event Chairman Gene Madson and Trish Funderman, special projects director for the Chamber, said the celebration will largely go on this weekend as originally scheduled. Only a few activities planned by groups outside of the Chamber have cancelled their activities due to other commitments this weekend. The United Methodist Church and Clear Lake Regular Baptist Church will hold their special events as previously planned.

All Chamber-sponsored events, including a petting zoo and pony rides, s’mores, Christmas karaoke, Main Street Trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighted parade and fireworks, will happen as scheduled. Sunday’s Polar Bear plunge and Treasure Hunt are also a go.

“We have a great weekend planned - a great family event,” added Coffey.