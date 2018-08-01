It’s a rock and roll weekend!

900 classic cars expected for Friday night cruise, Saturday show

Clear Lake’s steady stream of July activities gives way to an August spectacular this weekend. The Clear Lake Auto Social Society (C.L.A.S.S.) will host its 33rd annual Summer Dance Cruise and Car Show Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, bringing thousands of classic car enthusiasts to town.

This year, as many as 900 vehicles are expected to participate in a Friday night cruise around the lake. On Saturday, owners will display their rides in a show surrounding City Park and extending throughout the downtown.

C.L.A.S.S. President Kirk Kraft says while the huge show is an economic boost for business and attraction for guests, it can be a bit inconvenient for residents. This year club members worked closely with Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth and his department in an effort to make the event go smoothly and safely from start to finish.

The biggest adjustment this year will be to change the location where cars will begin the registration process for Saturday’s show. Now, vehicle owners will check in at the circle drive at Clear Lake High School to receive their classification before proceeding down Main Avenue to 8th and Main. From there, they will be directed to their parking area by C.L.A.S.S. volunteers and finish the registration process at the City Park Bandshell. The change will eliminate the traffic backup at 8th and Main.

Kraft invites the public to have fun at the event, but to remember to keep safety in mind.

“Please, do not encourage burn-outs or throw candy during Friday’s cruise,” he said. “This is a cruise, not a parade. The streets are still open to all other normal traffic. Burnouts and unsafe acceleration will not be tolerated and enhanced police patrols are present. Tickets can and will be issued for unsafe or unlawful practices. We also do not want to encourage children to dart into the streets chasing after candy.”

Classic car owners will begin to gather at Kingland Systems, 1401 6th Ave. S., Clear Lake, about 3 p.m., on Friday for the Car Cruise. The cars will then travel around Clear Lake starting at 5:15 p.m. The cruise will follow South Shore Drive to B-35, to the four-way stop in Ventura and back to Clear Lake on North Shore Drive, past the Surf Ballroom to 4th Avenue North and North Lakeview Drive, ending past City Park at 4th Avenue.

“We do encourage people to watch, cheer on and appreciate participants in the Cruise, but please don’t encourage unsafe behavior,” added Kraft.