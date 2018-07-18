Investigation yields two arrests on drug charges

A long investigation led to the arrest of two Clear Lake residents on drug charges.

On July 13, 2018, the Clear Lake Police arrested Heather M. Copas, 37, and Joshua Debower, 26, both from Clear Lake, on several drug-related charges.

After 2 p.m. on Friday, investigators conducted a search warrant in the 10 block of Plaza Drive in Clear Lake. During the search, officers located items consistent with the sale and use of narcotics in the residence, including over 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Copas and Debower, who arrived at the residence during the investigation, were arrested at the scene.

Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby was present during the search of the residence.

“The search warrant was the culmination of a detailed and long investigation,” Colby said. “We could not have successfully completed this case without assistance from the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.”

Copas was charged with four felonies, which are:

•Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Class B felony

•Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance with intent to deliver. Class C felony

•Possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Class D felony

•Drug tax stamp violation. Class D felony

Debower was charged with possession of methamphetamine (Schedule II Controlled Substance), a serious misdemeanor.

Copas and Debower were later transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where they were held pending a court appearance.