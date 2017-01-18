Ice, Ice Everywhere

Our strange winter weather continues. Although North Iowa was spared the worst of an ice storm which ravaged the Midwest Monday, rain and sleet, along with temperatures hovering at freezing, made a mess of streets and sidewalks. (Above) Many took advantage of slightly warmer daytime temperatures to chop ice from their sidewalks. City crews were also kept busy trying to keep storm sewers open so puddles could drain from streets. (Right) Clear Lake police were called to Interstate 35 exit 194 northbound at 7:20 p.m. Monday when a semi jackknifed. The Clear Lake Fire Department was also kept busy responding to accidents on I-35 resulting from the slick conditions. No injuries were reported from the incidents.