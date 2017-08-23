Hugi will seek re-election to City Council

At-Large City Council Representative Gary Hugi has announced his plan to seek re-election in November.

“During my first term as Councilman At-Large there have been economic and historical times that force thoughtful decisions in order to keep our community prosperous and growing,” stated Hugi. “Clear Lake offers a safe, educational, friendly and enthusiastic environment that appeals to all citizens. I would like to ensure that our community maintains our high quality of life with continued public safety, economic development (industrial, commercial and residential), infrastructure improvements and low tax base.”

Hugi said his re-election “will continue to seek a positive perspective to represent all the citizens of Clear Lake with common sense and continue the moral, fiscal and future integrities set forth by our past city fathers.”

Last week former City Councilman Dana Brant announced his intention to run for the At-Large post Hugi currently holds.