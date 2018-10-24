Historical Society moving to P&R building

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Historical Society will make the city’s longtime Parks and Recreation Department building its new home. The recently-completed expansion of the Public Works facility made it possible to move the Parks Department from its 800 1st Ave. S. location to the new building.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the City on a permanent location for the Historical Society,”said Historical Society President Beth Ann Schumacher.

Currently, the Clear Lake Historical Society Exhibit is located at Suite 100, Executive North Office Building, 604 Buddy Holly Place. Schumacher said she anticipates a move to the new location in the spring.

“The 1913 house is a perfect space for the Historical Society,” she added. “We are grateful the city is willing to consider a lease agreement and jump on board with our mission.”

Prior to the move, Schumacher said volunteers will be painting and readying the building for its display and storage of historical documents, photographs, and artifacts related to Clear Lake’s rich history. The upstairs of the house will be used for storage and office space, while the main floor will feature exhibits. The building will be handicap accessible, she added.