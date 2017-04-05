Historical Society asks City to purchase house for museum

(Above) The S.J. Clausen home, located at 201 N. 5th St., is currently on the market for $250,000.

The Clear Lake Historical Society is asking the City of Clear Lake for financial help to purchase a local property and turn it into a museum.

Beth Ann Schumacher, president of the Clear Lake Historical Society, presented a proposal to the City Council Monday night. The group is seeking financial support to purchase, bring up to code and maintain the S.J. Clausen property located at 201 N. 5th St. The property, which also includes Clear Lake’s 1872 schoolhouse, would be leased to the Historical Society for use as a museum.

The proposal states the facility would be operated as an actual house museum comprised of five rooms illustrating what middle class life was like for Clear Lake residents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. One of the rooms would be dedicated to the purpose of sharing the role of Mr. S.J. Clausen as a late 19th century pioneer in Clear Lake and his part in the development of the community. The second floor of the house contains five large bedroom spaces which could be used as exhibit galleries for permanent, temporary or traveling exhibits of the society.

The 1872 schoolhouse adjacent to the house, which Schumacher said was one of only a few remaining two-story schoolhouses still in the state, would serve as a research center working in tandem with the Clear Lake Public Library and its History Room. It would also provide a space to be used as a living classroom to be utilized by students from Clear Lake schools and surrounding school districts to learn about Iowa history.

“We are asking the City to help us make an investment in the future growth of the

