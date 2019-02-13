High speed chase in blizzard lands pair in jail

by Marianne Gasaway

A high speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Clear Lake in blizzard conditions ended with a pair of arrests.

On Thursday night, Feb. 7, 2019, at about 10:15 p.m., a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy located a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro neat the Interstate 35 and Highway 18 intersection. The Camaro was a reported stolen vehicle, taken from rural Clear Lake. The Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of the Camaro and the driver fled in the car through Clear Lake, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Due to the poor road conditions, the driver lost control of the car West of Clear Lake, near McIntosh Road, entering the South ditch. The two occupants of the car then fled on foot through a field. The passenger, Dylan Patrick Dimig, 26, of Schleswig, Iowa was caught after a short foot pursuit. Dimig was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

The driver of the Camaro also fled on foot. Deputies were able to locate and arrest Jared Scott Schneckloth, 31, of Manilla, Iowa and Clear Lake, Iowa, after locating him hiding inside of a garage. Schneckloth was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with the following: theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C Felony; driving while