Got Junk? Get it to the curb

’Tis the season!

No, not THAT season. It’s time to get ready for Fall Large Item Pickup in Clear Lake.

The City of Clear Lake will hold its fall opportunity to dispose of large items that cannot be discarded through their weekly garbage service Monday through Thursday, Oct. 15-18.

The Large Item Pickup map will appear in the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter on Wednesday, Oct. 10, listing the dates the City will pick up in each area of the city and the items that will and will not be picked up.

City residents can have old appliances and/or electronic items picked up during the large item event for a cost of $15 an item. Stickers can be purchased for $15 each at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. 6th St. Stickers must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Oct. 17. Items that require a sticker are: furnaces, air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, stoves, washers, dryers, microwaves, copy machines, water heaters, fluorescent light fixtures, televisions, computer monitors, and printers. Pickup of appliances in all areas will be on Thursday, Oct. 18. Residents must have appliances (with stickers attached) by the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 18.

The City will not pickup any items that may be recycled through the Landfull of North Iowa’s electronic waste-recycling program. Landfill customers may drop off VCR’s, DVD players, stereo equipment, clock radios, gaming equipment, computer towers, mouses and keyboards, input devices, scanners, video surveillance cameras, fax machines, and cordless phones for recycling. Many of the above items may be recycled free of charge at the Landfill.