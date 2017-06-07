Golf carts approved on Clear Lake streets

The Clear Lake City Council took quick action on an ordinance which will allow the operation of golf carts on city streets. The measure passed by a 3-1 vote.

City Administrator Scott Flory proposed an amendment to the City’s Code of Ordinances at a Special Meeting Tuesday, May 30. Before the amendment was made, it was only legal to drive a golf cart only on a direct route to and from the golf course. However, with this amendment, it is now legal to drive it on certain city streets.

Police Chief Pete Roth brought to the Council’s attention that special event permits for golf carts are technically in violation of the ordinance, as it stood. With this amendment, it is no longer in violation.

Main roads are excluded, and golf carts can only be driven on streets with a speed limit of 25 mph or less.

With this legalization, the limitations that state laws put in place must remain intact.

Some limitations include: the operator must have valid driver’s license, be 18 years of age or older, obey all laws and rules

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition