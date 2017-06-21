God is master contractor at K & B Emporium

By Michelle Watson

Editor’s Note: Last week we began a two-part series on the new K&B Emporium, located at 8 N. 4th St.. This week, we will revisit the beautiful building and learn more about what it has to offer.

Vicki Sukup, owner of K&B Emporium, said God was the master contractor on this project.

“We faced many challenges pulling this all together,” said Sukup. “But every challenge we’ve had, we’ve also been provided with a solution. All we had to do was listen to what the master contractor had to say.”

Sukup and her contractor, Dave Marreel, had not only a vision for the project, but faith it was all going to come together in the end.

“Dave and his crew have gone from being contractors to also being designers. They had to find ways to make things work, to keep the integrity of the original building, but also to bring in the modern components and make it all come together aesthetically.”

Sukup said many pictures were sent back and forth between the two, to share ideas and get opinions.

Sukup’s vision is evident the minute you walk into the front doors. The large doors on the front of the building will fold back to allow open air seating in the K & B Cafe, which is a grab and go market area. Sandwiches can be made with homemade bread, sliced meats, spreads and toppings. There will also be a smoothie bar with fresh fruits and self-serve coffee. Speciality grocery items, such as olives, cheeses, salami and gluten-free items, can also be purchased in the market area.

“We are putting what we like in the cafe. My husband, Steve, and I travel a lot and we like to stop at places and pack a cooler so we can get what we want to eat. We will not have anything in here that we have not approved of ourselves,” said Sukup. “If you want to stop to get food to take on the boat or to City Park for a picnic or just eat it here, that’s what we want to offer.”

Behind the K & B Cafe is a retail space where men’s, women’s and children’s active wear will be sold. A unique feature to this lake-themed area is a huge three-dimensional map of Clear Lake from the 1960s that hangs on the wall. The map, which was donated by John Larsen, of Clear Lake Stained and Beveled Glass, is four separate pieces. It took the Clear Lake Chamber over