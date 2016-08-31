Goats will take on landscaping duties at McIntosh

If you visit McIntosh Woods State Park near Ventura in the coming months you’re likely to see more than just a beautiful view. A herd of goats will call the park home for six weeks beginning right after Labor Day. Yes, goats. About 40 of them will be chowing down on non-native honeysuckle, buckthorn and other nuisance vegetation that have crowded-out native plants in the park’s woodlands.

The goats belong to Goats On The Go, a targeted grazing company based in Ames and owned by friends Aaron Steele and Chad Steenhoek. Park Manager Tammy Domonoske took the innovative step of hiring goats because it just made so much sense. “My staff and I have been cutting and treating invasive species for several years and not getting ahead of the problem. Our woodlands are sick and they need this prescription of grazing to regenerate a high quality woodland forest and vegetation. The goats can accomplish acres by eating 24/7 vs. manually, we could only cover a few hundred feet for similar money,” said Domonoske. She was able to secure money from the Kinney Lindstrom Foundation and The Association for Preservation of Clear Lake

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition