Giving Tree update: Sixty ornaments remain on the tree

(Above) Josh and Jordyn Budd stopped at the Mirror-Reporter office to choose Giving Tree ornaments.

In its third week, the Giving Tree at the Mirror-Reporter office has seen 169 of its 229 total ornaments checked out for Christmas giving.

The Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake schools co-sponsor the program each year, matching generous individuals, families, clubs, classrooms and church groups with local families who would appreciate a little help this Christmas season.

Thirty-one ornaments with the wishes of local children remain, along with 29 requests for food gift cards.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than Wednesday, Dec. 12. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

Questions regarding sign-up for the Giving Tree should be directed to Sara Puttmann at Clear Lake Schools, 641-357-5288. Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. To make a tax-deductible donation to this year’s Giving Tree, make checks payable to Share Life with “Giving Tree” noted in the memo. Donations can be dropped off at the Mirror-Reporter office.