Giving Tree program enters 29th year

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake Community Schools have announced plans for the 29th annual Giving Tree. For more than a quarter of a century, the Giving Tree has helped to make the holidays a little brighter for Clear Lake area families. Last year, approximately 180 ornaments representing the wishes of local children from more than 60 families appeared on the tree.

Forms to sign up for the 2018 Giving Tree began to be distributed this week at Clear Lake Schools. Those not receiving a form at school open houses are invited to pick one up at their child’s school office. Forms will also be made available to children attending Lake Town Charlie Brown and Head Start in Clear Lake in the near future.

Forms to sign up for the Giving Tree must be returned to schools by Nov. 2.

The Giving Tree, with ornaments available for the public to check out, will be displayed in the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St., on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than Friday, Dec. 14. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

Questions regarding sign-up for the Giving Tree should be directed to Sara Puttmann at Clear Lake Schools, 641-357-5288. Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. To make a tax-deductible donation to this year’s Giving Tree, make checks payable to Share Life with “Giving Tree” noted in the memo. Donations can be dropped off at the Clear Creek Elementary office or Mirror-Reporter office.