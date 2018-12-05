Giving Tree becomes a tradition for many

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s hard to say who benefits the most from The Giving Tree. The obvious answer is the recipients, but the reality is that the givers find true joy in helping to make Christmas a little brighter for local families.

This year’s Giving Tree at the Mirror-Reporter office featured a record-setting number of ornaments. Two-hundred thirty-two requests for assistance were made through Clear Lake Schools, Head Start and Charlie Brown.

The community rose to the challenge and all requests for gifts of clothing and food have been filled. And you can bet that in addition to the “needs” parents requested for their children, Giving Tree givers also included some fun “non-essentials.”

Organizations, businesses, individuals and families have all contributed to The Giving Tree’s success.

One local family, who wish to remain anonymous, said this is the second year of a new tradition for their family.

“It was a complete “God thing” for our family,” they explained. “Sara Puttmann (of Clear Lake Schools) steered my young daughter and me in the right direction after our request to help a family have a merrier Christmas. I mentioned something to my parents; they wanted in on the giving. My grandma, my aunt, my sister and her family, extended family in Minnesota…. it just kept going and the holiday spirit kept growing! It was such an experience to not focus on US but on OTHERS. We wanted to do that again, and made a point of stopping by the “Giving Tree” this year. And so continues this tradition.”

Businesses have also embraced The Giving Tree.

One of Clear Lake’s largest employers, McKesson, is also in its second year taking part. Paul Kamau, a member of the man-