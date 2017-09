Homecoming queen candidates at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura include front row (L-R): Taylor Bell, Tehya Mitchell, Kelsey Grimm, Emily Howke, and Jacki Van Oort. The king candidates include: Jonah Albertson, Ray Cataldo, Tyler Obermann, Nick Joynt, and Jack Van Dusseldorp. A pep rally and the coronation ceremony will be held on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. The Cardinals will play Forest City for Homecoming. Game time is 7:30 p.m. -Reporter photo