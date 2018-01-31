Get out and Enjoy!

Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter Publisher Mike Finnegan is pleased to announce the 2018 Visitor Guide “Enjoy!” is now available at numerous locations throughout Clear Lake and Mason City.

Clear Lake’s number one source for “all things Clear Lake” is also available for travelers at various rest stops in the State of Iowa, including the Top of Iowa Visitor Center just north of Clear Lake on Interstate 35.

Finnegan said the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is proud to offer the most complete and comprehensive guide available to residents and guests alike, informing them of what’s going on in Clear Lake throughout the entire year.

“This marks the 35th year the Mirror-Reporter has published a guide to Clear Lake and each year our guide just keeps getting better and better.”