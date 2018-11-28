Garner clinic has temporary home in Clear Lake

by Marianne Gasaway

Iowa Specialty Clinics has located a temporary clinic in the former office of Dr. Robert Gross, 800 1st Ave. N., Suite 1.

According to Kim Marker, of Iowa Specialty Clinics, the Clear Lake Clinic is a temporary home for a few of the providers that will be in Garner once a new clinic is constructed. Ground was broken in October for the new Garner clinic at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 169. Opening for that clinic is scheduled for summer 2019.

“We did this to help businesses and patients establish care with us now and not have to wait,” explained Marker.

The Clear Lake Clinic currently, or will soon, offer Occupational Medicine with Charles Mooney, M.D., Family Medicine with Jennifer Scott, ARNP, and Orthopedics with Andrew Odland, M.D.

In the summer of 2019 those providers, along with Family Medicine, Women’s Help, Weight Management, Counseling and Therapy, and Pediatrics.

Iowa Specialty Hospitals continues to operate its previously established Gabrielson Clinic in Clear Lake. That clinic is located at 401 S. 17th St.