(L-R) Goalie Clayton Gasaway, Alex Snow, Carter Markwardt and Aizik Enabnit, were among the first to hit the ice when the Marian Park ice rink opened for the season at 2nd Avenue North and North 12th Street. Warming house hours are 6-8:30 p.m. nightly and Saturdays and Sundays 1-6 p.m. Monday nights are designated for high school skaters only. Skating is free to the public.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.