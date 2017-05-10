Fundraising takes off to provide Beckett with ‘bucks for a buggy’

Without speaking a word, Beckett Peterson lights up a room and brings a smile to all those he meets. Now, it’s giving great pleasure to all those that know Beckett to return the favor.

Beckett, a third grader at Clear Creek Elementary, was born with a Mitochondrial Disorder. He uses a wheelchair and a device to communicate. As they have watched him grow, Beckett’s family, teachers and support staff have become aware of a new challenge facing the happy nine-year-old — transportation. The growing boy is currently lifted in and out of the car and then in and out of a wheelchair.

“In one of our meetings we were discussing transporting Beckett and ideas just sort of took off,” explained Jill Wurth, Beckett’s special education teacher. Together with Pat Weigel, special education consultant from the Area Education Agency, and Sarah Murty, AEA Speech/Language pathologist, and others, a plan was developed to begin fundraising to help Beckett’s family purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

The drive has taken off beyond the wildest expectations of its organizers.

