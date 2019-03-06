Fund established for family in wake of house fire

Clear Lake firefighter Greg Southgate mans the hose while Aaron Ruggles and Chris Barragy attack the fire at the Gene and Cathy Vorland home, 7143 275th Way, Clear Lake. - Photo courtesy of Mike Quinn.

by Marianne Gasaway

A chimney fire is suspected as the cause of a fire which destroyed a Clear Lake home Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 7143 275th St., located just north of Clear Lake, at approximately 2:16 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, the department found the home was fully involved in fire. Home owner Gene Vorland and a dog safely escaped the blaze, while his wife, Cathy, was out of the home at the time.

The house, which was insured, is a total loss; no injuries occurred.

The CLFD responded with three Engine Companies and one command vehicle with 11 firefighters.

The Ventura Fire Department was requested for mutual aid due to the rural location of the incident and no nearby fire hydrants. They responded with two engine companies and seven firefighters.

Fire Department staff remained on scene for three and one-half hours.

An account has been established at Clear Lake Bank & Trust for Cathy and Gene Vorland, who lost everything in the fire. Those wishing to help the family may contribute at the bank, 322 Main Ave., or phone 641-357-7121 for more information.