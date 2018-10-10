Freedom Rock fueled by inspiration, thanks to vets

The Cerro Gordo County Freedom Rock, located at the corner of Main Avenue and 8th Street, was officially dedicated Sunday with a good number of veterans and others looking on.

Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen was on hand for the dedication and said his work is fueled by inspiration the stories from each county provide.

“Freedom Rock was created after I watched ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ gripping the arm rest and thinking that I had to find a way to say thank you for storming Iwo Jima,” said Sorensen. As a 19-year-old he painted a rock outside of his hometown of Menlo, in western Iowa. His mural was defaced with graffiti, but veterans had so appreciated the work they asked him to repaint it. He agreed to paint a different scene on the rock and has continued to do so each May for the past 21 years as his own personal gift to veterans.

In 2013 the Freedom Rock movement was launched, with Bubba setting a goal to paint Freedom Rocks in all 99 Iowa counties. He is currently working on his 78th rock in the state,

“I want each Freedom Rock to be inspirational, like I was with Private Ryan. I get inspired by the