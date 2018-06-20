Freedom Rock for the county finds a home in Clear Lake

(Above) A crew from Dean Snyder Construction skillfully placed a 16-ton rock, which will become the Cerro Gordo County Freedom Rock, near 8th Street and Main Avenue Monday. The rock, which measures approximately 11-feet long and is seven-feet wide and high, was donated by Dennis and Jody Lewerke, of Clear Lake.

The most important part of a local Freedom Rock project was put into place Monday at the corner of 8th Street and Main Avenue. The scenic spot at the entrance to the downtown is being readied to become home to Cerro Gordo County’s Freedom Rock®.

Iowa native Ray Michael Sorensen II, better known as ‘Bubba,’ will travel to Clear Lake in August to paint a patriotic scene on the rock. The work will become one of the more than 70 Freedom Rocks which are being planned in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Clear Lake resident Ron Andrews has visited 15 Freedom Rocks while traveling the state both personally and while employed as an officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Almost four years ago he became enthused about the idea of locating a Freedom Rock for Cerro Gordo County in Clear Lake. He shared the idea with Gene Madson, who has been active in raising funds and promoting various projects, often dealing with veterans, within the community for many years. The men invited Mike Finnegan, former owner/publisher of the Mirror-Reporter, to join them in pursuing Sorensen’s services.

The Freedom Rock will be situated just west of the annual flower garden which Madson and his wife, Bobbi, have tended at the corner for many years.

A design prepared by Country Landscapes, of Clear Lake, situates the rock within a walkway of brick pavers which have been placed in a knot design, symbolic of an early military symbol signifying strength and unity. Long stretches of Feather Reed Grass and Violet Riot Salvia will extend from the rock outward like rays of the sun.

The 16-ton rock, which will be used locally, was donated by Dennis and Jody Lewerke, of Clear Lake. It measures approximately 11-feet long and is seven-feet wide and high.

Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, offered to grade and excavate the site, as well as set the rock and three flag poles, all at no charge.

Sorensen is scheduled to begin painting the Freedom Rock here Aug. 24. The process is expected to take seven to 10 days. The public will be able to watch as the rock is transformed into a unique piece of artwork.