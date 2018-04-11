Former Mirror-Reporter columnist turned famous author Dorothy Garlock dies

One of Clear Lake’s best kept secrets—popular western romance novel author Dorothy Garlock, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at Oakwood Care Center. Garlock was not a native of Clear Lake, but loved the community deeply and even occasionally wove pieces of local lore into her stories.

You might say Garlock got her start in writing as an employee of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter. She was employed at the newspaper for 14 years, starting as a book keeper in the mid-1950s and filling in to write-up weddings, Cook of the Week columns and obituaries. She taught herself to take and develop photos for the newspaper. Her other contribution to the Mirror-Reporter was a column called “My 2 Cents Worth.”

“The column didn’t please everyone,” she said in an interview with the newspaper once. “But as long as they were complaining about it, I knew they were reading it. I’d rather write about something the public disagreed with than something